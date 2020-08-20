Fire burning in Box Elder County, 1 structure threatened

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple resources are responding to a new fire in Northern Utah

What’s being called the Goldman Fire is located near Rosette in Box Elder County.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is estimated at 5 acres and growing. 1 structure is threatened. e

Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

