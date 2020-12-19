Fire breaks out in Salt Lake City building Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are currently responding to a fire that has broken out of a downtown structure in Salt Lake City, Saturday.

Salt Lake Firefighters are responding to the area of 326 west and 700 south. The call was issued to crew members just before 7 a.m., shares SLC fire Captain Anthony Burton.

Once officials arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and had to change their attack strategy. They are currently fighting offensively.

An engulfed dump truck was also discovered and has quickly been extinguished.

Officials report no injuries, and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

