Fire breaks out in Park City apartment complex

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a fire at a Park City apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:00 am on Wednesday, November 24, the Park City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Holliday Village apartments located at 2200 Monitor Drive in Park City. The blaze began in a second-floor bathroom of an apartment. PCFD responded to the call and evacuated the complex and quickly extinguished the flames.

The flames engulfed the bathroom, severely damaging the sink, cabinets, and walls. The rest of the unit sustained smoke damage, and the unit directly below has water damage. No one was injured during the fire.