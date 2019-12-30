Fire breaks out for 3rd time in six months at abandoned water park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the 3rd time in six months, crews have had to battle a fire at an abandoned water park in Salt Lake City.

It used to be the place to go in the summertime for fun but now Raging Waters is an overgrown eyesore and consistent visitation from firefighters.

Monday afternoon’s fire wasn’t all that big, but it hit a building used to store chlorine tablets, possibly causing a vapor/exposure issue.

The health department was called to the scene Monday and will be determining if there is any cause for concern.

The area seems to be prone to fire. Back on July 23, tallgrass and dry weeds near the slides ignited but Salt Lake City fire crews were able to save the structures. Less than two weeks later, on August 4, flames tore through the park’s vacant office.

In those fires, fire department investigators were looking into whether homeless squatters in the building started the blaze.

“Anytime there’s generally unkempt property at that point it can be a fire hazard,” said Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Adam Archuleta.

It is not yet known what caused Monday’s fire but District 2 City Councilman Andrew Johnson said the property had fallen into disrepair and they were supposed to be securing the property better with more fencing.

The waterpark belongs to Salt Lake City which leases it out to private operators. Seven Peaks’ deal expired and now a company called Blue Island has taken over.

A company representative tells me they have big plans to renovate the park into a destination resort with new pools, slides, restaurants, retail space, and even the world’s longest lazy river. They envision it as the Disneyland of waterparks, but they need the city’s help to get a loan for the estimated $20-25 million it would cost.

The new and improved waterpark is no 2020 vision. a representative from Blue Island says that even if everything goes perfectly, they would not be able to open until 2021.