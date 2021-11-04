Fire breaks out at pet food company in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A mechanical malfunction is believed to have caused a fire to break out at a warehouse in Spanish Fork on Wednesday.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., police, fire, and EMS crews were called to Mountain Country Foods at 185 East 1600 North in Spanish Fork for a large warehouse on fire. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from the roof area of the building.

Numerous neighboring units were called in to assist in battling the fire. Four employees that had been in the warehouse at the time of the fire were able to evacuate. They were later checked out and released at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

According to Spanish Fork Fire, the blaze was contained to a 40,000 square foot building, which houses a large oven. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials believe some type of mechanical malfunction from the oven or conveyer belt is to blame.

An estimated cost of damages was not available.