OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Orem on Monday.

The fire reportedly broke out just before midnight at on the third floor of the temple, which is currently under construction.

Firefighters used foam to extinguish the fire, which “limited water damage to the construction site.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damage done to the temple is still being evaluated.

“The Church is grateful to the Orem Fire Department for their quick response,” A Church spokesperson told ABC4.