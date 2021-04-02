Fire at South Salt Lake auto body shop causes thousands of dollars in damages

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person escaped a massive fire at a South Salt Lake auto body shop late Thursday night.

Crews were called to Midtown Auto near 3900 South and Main Street at around 10 p.m.

One person was reported to be inside the structure, but was able to reach safety before firefighters arrived.

Patrick Costin of Unified Fire tells ABC4 the auto shop suffered upwards of $200,000 in damages, including damage to multiple cars, auto mechanic equipment, and other hazardous materials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.