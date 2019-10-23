Fire and Blood Virtual 5k race helps benefit a unique tribute to fallen firefighters

It’s a 5k race you don’t even have to attend to make a difference.

The America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial and the American Red Cross are hosting the Fire and Blood Virtual 5k soon.

Kirsten Stuart from the Utah Red Cross and Mike Leatham, one of the co-founders of America’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the unique event.

The

If you like to enter visit www.firebloodrace.com. To learn more about the memorial you can visit their website.

Latest headlines: