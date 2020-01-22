Fight turns deadly in West Jordan neighborhood; neighbors say they still feel ‘safe’

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fight in front of a West Jordan home turned deadly Tuesday morning leaving one man dead and another in police custody.

With police tape up, investigators in the yard, and cop cars in the Salt Lake County neighborhood, Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said a report was made early that morning by Jordan Valley Medical Center when a man – identified as 27-year-old Adam Cross – came into the hospital with knife wounds.

“The male I mentioned before was transported to the hospital was injured by a knife, and unfortunately, he passed away as a result of those injuries,” Holt said.

Tuesday afternoon police said they detained Spencer Greenway as a suspect in what they are now calling a homicide.

While officials continue to investigate, neighbor Don Cole said he’s lived in the neighborhood for 42 years and said there’s been nothing like the crime scene he woke up to outside his home.

Despite the incident, Cole said he still feels safe and knows the family impacted by the shooting will receive support from neighbors.

“I feel more unsafe driving uptown than I do being in my neighborhood,” Cole said. “I know that West Jordan does a good job in policing and being around us. We have neighbors that are supportive.”

Holt told ABC4 News previous situations like this have happened in West Jordan, however, it’s not something that happens very often.

“The neighborhood I think is certainly in shock of what’s happening here behind us, and it’s alarming,” Holt said. “This is something that we’ve never had a problem within this neighborhood, or really in any neighborhood in particular right now in our city.”

As far as what happened Tuesday morning between Cross and Greenway is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

