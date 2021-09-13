Fight involving rifle breaks out at Salt Lake City soccer tournament, no arrests made as police investigate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – No arrests have been made after an argument at a youth soccer tournament in Salt Lake City turned alarming when a rifle became involved.

On Saturday, Salt Lake City Police say they were called to the Salt Lake City Regional Athletic Complex on North Rose Park Lane to investigate a disturbance involving those attending a soccer tournament.

At around 2:30 p.m., dispatch was notified of a fight involving a weapon, later determined to be a rifle. Within 20 minutes, officers were able to secure the scene and contact multiple people.

Following a preliminary investigation, Salt Lake City Police say the argument does not appear to be related to the tournament or any of the games at the complex. They add it does not appear any shots were fired during the incident.

Salt Lake City Police are continuing their investigation into the physical fight and are working to determine how the rifle may have been involved. They have not yet determined if any criminal act occurred involving the weapon.

According to police, no arrests have been made and the involved parties have been identified.

If you have any information about the incident, Salt Lake City Police ask that you call them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-166016.

ABC4.com has reached out to tournament officials for a response.