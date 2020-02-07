Fifth graders learn the dangers of vaping with pig lungs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With research showing more than a third of teenagers have tried vaping and that the numbers aren’t getting any better, Hawthrone Elementary is starting their education young.

ABC4’s education correspondent Sarah Martin was in class today where students got to touch a black lung.

Mrs. Schmock used pig lungs, one healthy and one coated in tar, to teach her students about the dangers of vaping. Her fifth-graders got to touch the two lungs and even breath through them with foot bellows.

Mrs. Peterson is a County Health Educator and keeper of the lungs.

The major goal was to drive home the message that even vaping sugary flavors is harmful.

To have the lungs brought to a classroom near you, get in touch with your county health team.

