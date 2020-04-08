Fiery crash in Draper shuts down northbound I-15

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) — A driver was extricated from a vehicle after a crash with a semi-truck on Northbound I-15 at 11400 South.
The vehicle caught fire, which the driver of the semi-truck and others citizens helped to extinguish.
A helicopter was called as a precaution, as the driver of the vehicle’s condition was unknown while they were being extricated.
Northbound I-15 is temporarily closed, with traffic being diverted off at 11400 South for the time being. It is unknown when it will be re-opened.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is received.
