Field of Flags returns for Park City military personnel, veterans

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you drive by Miners Hospital Community Center in Park City, you may notice a field of star-spangled banners flying.

The National Ability Center, a non-profit organization providing adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with different abilities, hosted a Field of Flags ceremony on Wednesday ahead of Veterans Day.

More than 150 American flags were placed in remembrance and gratitude for the service of active military personnel and veterans from the Park City community.

The Field of Flags will be open to the public through Monday, November 15.

