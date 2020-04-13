Fidelity Investments is looking to fill hundreds of positions in Salt Lake and American Fork

Utah (ABC4 News) — Fidelity Investments, a private company with financial services firms across the country, is looking to fill multiple positions in Utah.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Fidelity Investments has a location in Salt Lake City and American Fork. The company is hiring for financial consultants, licensed representatives and customer service representatives and technologists.

Related: Looking for work? Here are some companies hiring in Utah

“We have seen unprecedented engagement from our individual clients as well as 401(k), 403(b), defined benefit and stock plan participants, all of whom are turning to Fidelity to help them navigate this challenging environment. In addition, Fidelity, with its strong brand and differentiated client value, has seen significant business growth from investors opening new accounts,” said Kathy Murphy, president of Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments. “To ensure we continue to provide this strong support to clients, we are stepping up and hiring advisors and other financial professionals to continue helping them navigate their financial lives.”

Fidelity Investments is a 2020 Glassdoor Best Place to Work. It is offering expedited hiring, onboarding, training, and opportunities to work from home considering the current health climate.

The company has introduced enhanced support and benefits for employees, including COVID-19 testing and screening services.

Click here to search for job postings and here for information about a webinar the company is hosting.

Latest Posts: