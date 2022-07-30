SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! After seeing storm potential across the state, the last couple of days we’ll settle back into a pattern like we had earlier in the workweek.

A high pressure will be moving from west to east across Utah, and for the weekend, this high pressure will drag in drier air to northern Utah, tamping down rain chances. Meanwhile, in southern Utah the moisture remains so scattered, showers and thunderstorms are expected both days over the weekend. Even though the Flash Flood Watch is no longer in effect, if you have any outdoor plans in southern Utah, be mindful it will still be at least a possibility. On top of that, Flash Flooding is still more of a probability rather than possibility at most of our parks in southern Utah. This means try to avoid hikes with slot canyons and dry washes, but if you do have hikes planned in these areas, have multiple ways to stay on top of the weather and check it regularly.

On Saturday, there may be just enough moisture in northern Utah to see isolated storms in the high terrain, but down in the valleys it’s back to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high heat. We’ll hover right around 100 degrees Saturday in Salt Lake and likely climb above the 100-degree mark on Sunday. In southern Utah with the moisture in place, temperatures won’t stray too far away from what we’ve seen in recent days.

The big question is, when will the heat finally ease up north? Long-range forecasts continue to show a more moist and cooler temperature trend shaping up for all of Utah next week. A storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest combined with the high pressure to our east should drive up moisture into Utah starting Monday afternoon. A cold front should sweep through the state on Tuesday and help drop temperatures back down into the mid-90’s for the Wasatch Front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday into Tuesday with moisture potentially sticking around through the middle of next week. Stay tuned!

Bottom Line? Scattered storms down south and high heat up north through the weekend with some relief from the heat possibly on the horizon!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!