Festival of Trees returns to help Primary Children’s patients for 51st year

Primary Children’s Festival of Trees is about to get underway for the 51st year. (Intermountain Healthcare)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An annual holiday event is returning to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

The 51st annual Festival of Trees, which supports children’s health, will be held virtually from Tuesday, November 30 through Saturday, December 4.

“This year, patients and families receiving services at Primary Children’s Hospital need your support more than ever,” says Katy Welkie, CEO of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health. “We ask that the community take the opportunity to participate in Festival of Trees at FestivalofTreesUtah.org, and give generously to help children at Primary Children’s Hospital and children’s health throughout our state and region.”

In 2020, the Festival of Trees raised $1.2 million to support patient care at Primary Children’s Hospital. This year, organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount with the help of the community.

Here is how you can get involved:

Bid on any of the hundreds of trees in the silent auction starting Nov. 30 at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

Bid on one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies including wreaths, quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces and collectibles – all donated by volunteers. These gifts and more are available for bid at the silent auction at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

Buy quilts, wreaths, and other seasonal items, and choose from 1,500 pounds of fudge in various flavors. These items are available for purchase anytime during the festival, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

Consider a donation to Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Children’s Health. A link is available at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

To view items for sale and auction, as well as stories about Primary Children’s patients and families, visit FestivalofTreesUtah.org.