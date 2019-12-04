Festival of Trees: ‘A Gift of Love’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Each year in a 24-hour period, an empty exhibit hall transforms into a holiday winter wonderland of uniquely decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, playhouses, centerpieces, quilts, and gingerbread houses, all for the Festival of Trees.

Funds raised at the Festival of Trees are “A Gift of Love” to children at Primary Children’s Hospital. The festival runs four days, December 4th – 6th at the Mountain America Expo Center.

The spirit of this holiday tradition continues all year long in the hearts of those who volunteer and also in the lives of the children who are cared for at Primary Children’s Hospital.

See Festival of Trees details below:

Dates and Times:

Wednesday, December 4 through Saturday, December 7, 2019

Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

*Shops close each night at 8:30 pm

buy tickets button

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Parking Information:

Free parking is available at the following locations:

Mountain America Expo Center parking lot.

The InContact/WCF (Workers Compensation Fund) Building has generously offered Festival of Trees guests to park in its parking lot after 5 pm, Tuesday-Friday, and all-day Saturday. This overflow lot is located across the street (west) from the Mountain America Expo Center (100 W Towne Ridge Pkwy).

Public Transit:

To eliminate the worry of finding a parking spot, consider taking TRAX to the Festival of Trees. The Sandy Expo Station (Blue Line) is located just north of the South Towne Expo Center. Click here to view UTA’s TRAX Schedule.

Animals:

Only service animals are allowed at the Festival of Trees. No exceptions will be made to this policy.

Special Needs Accommodations:

Groups with special needs can exit buses and vans in front of the Expo Center. Accommodations for special needs groups can be scheduled by calling Connie Cantrell at (801) 699-4607.

Wheelchairs are available in room 200 D located in the front lobby at the Expo Center. Limited availability.

About Opening Night Auction:

Bidding at the Opening Night Auction will take place through an online bidding process using your cell phone. In order to participate in the Opening Night Auction, all bidding participants must have a valid credit card that can be used to purchase winning auction items.

No babies or children under 16 are allowed at Opening Night. Semi-formal attire is encouraged at Opening Night.

What others are clicking on: