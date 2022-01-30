FENTANYL: Washington County Sheriffs find upwards of 11 pounds, enough to kill 2.5 million people

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Colorado suspects are in Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane after sheriff’s deputies found over 11 pounds of pure fentanyl pills in their car.

Veronica Marquez-Franco, 47, and Jesus Navarro-Perez, 21, were stopped on the morning of Jan. 10 in Washington County after a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department saw a Jeep Cherokee with Colorado plates heading north on Interstate 15 making an illegal lane change.

During the stop, police deployed a K-9 to conduct a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, which indicated the presence of illicit substances.

Deputies found a huge number of round blue pills with “M” and “30” stamped on either side, which they suspected based on previous findings to be fentanyl. One deputy states in the police report, “Based on my training and experience, I know these pills to be counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl.”

The suspects were subsequently booked on second-degree possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

The report shows that the suspects have family ties to Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Drug Enforcement Agency states that the amount of fentanyl found has the potential to kill more than 2.5 million people.