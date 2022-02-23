PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police and students in and around Park City are being targeted with an urgent message about the synthetic drug Fentanyl.

“Fentanyl overdose deaths are most common among young adults and youth. Unfortunately, our community is not immune,” according to a recent online post:

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug that is approximately 100 times more powerful than other opioids. Fentanyl is often added to illicit street drugs, such as fake pills, and can also appear in liquid or powder forms. Law enforcement is also seeing this dangerous drug accompanying marijuana, vaping substances, counterfeit “gummies”, and other forms of “candy”. Fentanyl and other opioids cause an overdose by slowing respiration rates to the point of eventual death. Fentanyl does not have a taste or smell and is non-distinguishable by sight from other drugs, prescription or illicit. Fentanyl can easily be ingested just by breathing it into one’s lungs or can be quickly absorbed through the skin. This substance is incredibly dangerous!”

This is the second time in as many months that Park City Police say they’ve felt compelled to share the message.

“We’re seeing an increase in cases,” said Lt. Jay Randall with Park City Police.

And the message, he says, is not to incite fear or seem sensational: it’s a reality that officers are seeing throughout the city. Police are now responding with more caution to drug-related calls, said Randall.

“We’ve seen officers nationwide hospitalized, and there has been attributed deaths to fentanyl. You can actually absorb it through the skin, you can ingest it, you can breathe it. It’s a powder form, or it’s a liquid form — all of which have various ways of getting into the body,” said Randall.