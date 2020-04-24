Fence memorial helps community grieve and remember Tony and Katherine Butterfield

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Tony and Katherine Butterfield are being remembered by there neighbors with a memorial on a fence next to their home.

The couple were killed at their home. Police have arrested a suspect and are awaiting extradition back to Utah. ABC4 News will keep you updated on details of the the case as they emerge.

Friends and neighbors drive by to look at the wall, some stop and reflect about the family they shared so many special times. A series of notes pinned to the fence detail some of the adventures over the years.

Below are pictures from the memorial wall to remember the couple.

