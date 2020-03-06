Female suspect shot by police in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An investigation is underway after police said officers shot a female suspect in an apartment in Murray Thursday.

Murray Police Officer Kenny Bass said the incident happened at 1 p.m. near 5560 South Vine Street.

Murray police officers were in the process of conducting a welfare check when they said they heard a gunshot come from the apartment. Police entered the apartment and one officer fired a single shot, hitting a female suspect, according to Officer Bass.

Police said the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on paid administrative leave while the West Valley Police Department investigates the shooting.

Police reported that the woman was seen walking around with a gun last week.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

