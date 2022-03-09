SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female deputy has been charged with having a relationship with a former Utah County Jail inmate and is now facing one count of custodial sexual relations.

Police say the victim was released from the Utah County Jail and was assigned to a sober living house in Oct. 2021. The victim had also been on supervised release since Dec. 2020.

Megan Guaracha, 31, a deputy at Utah County Jail, had supervised the victim during his time in jail, court records state. Following the victim’s release, Guaracha contacted him on Facebook and a relationship formed, according to police.

Surveillance video footage at the sober living house shows Guaracha wearing her sheriff’s jacket while visiting with, cuddling, and kissing the victim.

Police say shortly after, the victim left the sober house and moved in with Guaracha. He also admitted to police that the two had a sexual relationship.

The victim was arrested on Dec. 12, 2021, on domestic violence charges and was taken back into custody.