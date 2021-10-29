FEMA provides an additional $5.7 million to Utah in response to COVID-19

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (ABC4) – FEMA is providing an additional $5.7 million to Utah in response to COVID-19, the organization announced on Friday.

The latest round of funding includes:

$1.4 million to the Utah Division of Emergency Management for management costs incurred to track and manage its eligible subawards as a result of COVID-19.

$1.25 million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics to utilize permanent employees, short-term and temporary staff to provide emergency medical care to COVID-19 positive patients.

$3.08 million to the Utah Department of Health to disseminate COVID-19 related information for educating and informing the general public through public education, graphic design, mass media and communication efforts. The main campaign targeted high-risk individuals and multicultural communities to promote equitable education on CDC guidelines for wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying at home when sick, testing locations, and vaccine education and locations.

On Oct. 14, FEMA gave the Utah Department of Health an additional $10 million to support the state’s COVID testing activities, including the collection of samples from statewide community-based testing locations and the purchase of 10,000 saliva collection test kits distributed to the Utah Public Health Laboratory and the mobile response team.

So far, FEMA has provided $129.8 million in public assistance funding for the Utah COVID-19 response to date.