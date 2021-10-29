FEMA provides an additional $5.7 million to Utah in response to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (ABC4) – FEMA is providing an additional $5.7 million to Utah in response to COVID-19, the organization announced on Friday.

The latest round of funding includes:

  • $1.4 million to the Utah Division of Emergency Management for management costs incurred to track and manage its eligible subawards as a result of COVID-19.
  • $1.25 million to the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics to utilize permanent employees, short-term and temporary staff to provide emergency medical care to COVID-19 positive patients.
  • $3.08 million to the Utah Department of Health to disseminate COVID-19 related information for educating and informing the general public through public education, graphic design, mass media and communication efforts. The main campaign targeted high-risk individuals and multicultural communities to promote equitable education on CDC guidelines for wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying at home when sick, testing locations, and vaccine education and locations.

On Oct. 14, FEMA gave the Utah Department of Health an additional $10 million to support the state’s COVID testing activities, including the collection of samples from statewide community-based testing locations and the purchase of 10,000 saliva collection test kits distributed to the Utah Public Health Laboratory and the mobile response team. 

So far, FEMA has provided $129.8 million in public assistance funding for the Utah COVID-19 response to date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories