FEMA provides $2.5 million in public assistance to Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more than $2.5 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Utah.

The funding, which was made available under a “major disaster declaration” that was issued on April 4, 2020, comes in addition to the more than $166 million provided in public assistance funding to date.

FEMA has given the funding to Salt Lake County to offset the cost of providing shelter to high-risk people who were under quarantine orders and possibly unable to return to their homes. The program gave first responders and health care workers the opportunity to quarantine safely without exposing their families.

FEMA has reportedly simplified the funding process to address the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on communities in throughout the county, allowing local officials to receive funding more quickly.

The funding plays an important role as state and local officials work to navigate the effects of the pandemic.

For more information on the FEMA’s public assistance, click here.