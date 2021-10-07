FEMA funding denied in Iron Co., SBA offering loan assistance

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) – As Iron County is recovering from flash flood damage hitting hundreds of homes in August, Enoch City leaders tell ABC4, FEMA funding for repairs was denied, but the Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance through low-interest loans.

According to SBA officials, the disaster declaration makes assistance available in Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, and Washington Counties. Low-interest loans are available to businesses and residents affected by the storms and flooding.

The Enoch City Mayor, Geoffrey Chesnut says FEMA denied funding for repairs in the city, as infrastructure damage is just over a million dollars and FEMA’s threshold is closer to $4 million.

“We’re fortunate in that our community rallied like it did, and had so much in those first 7 – 10 days that was so huge for families, but there are still families that are suffering,” says Chesnut.

