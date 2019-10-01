Felony charges still being screened in June DUI crash that killed West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Felony charges in a DUI crash in June that killed a 35-year-old father from West Jordan are still being screened, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

Police said the crash occurred in the early morning hours of June 16 when Jacob Stewart Smith, 35, was riding his motorcycle westbound on 7800 South near 2030 West and Shelby Rae Goodman, 30, was traveling east and made a left-hand turn in front of him.

Investigators said Goodman did not remain at the scene of the crash but a search warrant indicated she was found in a parking lot at an apartment complex shortly after, still sitting in the driver’s seat.

Goodman refused a breathalyzer, but an affidavit unsealed on Monday shows a blood test resulted in a BAC of .24, nearly five times the legal limit.

Goodman was initially charged with misdemeanor DUI but those charges were dismissed in June. The motion to dismiss stated that since the incident involved a fatality, felony charges would be eventually filed in district court.

As of Monday, charges have not yet been filed, but Ben Hayes with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said the case is still being screened.

A background check on Goodman shows previous arrests for domestic violence in the presence of a child and assault in 2018, a prior DUI in 2015 and drug possession and criminal mischief in 2013.

A GoFundMe for the Smith family said he left behind three small children. A tribute and obituary for Jake Smith can be found here: Jake’s obituary

What others are clicking on: