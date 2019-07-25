Fellowship program helps veterans find a home

In the wake of the death of a homeless veteran in Logan, ABC4 is looking into housing options available to local veterans.

On Monday, we visited with the Homeless Veterans Fellowship in Ogden. The program began as a storefront back in 1989. It’s now housed in multiple buildings along 23rd Street.

“Our main goal is to assist veterans with obtaining housing and various other resources,” said Jeff Kane, the Executive Director.

Resources that include case management that spans throughout the state of Utah and Idaho as well as some financial assistance.

“When a veteran is making $300-$500 on disability, it’s hard to save up first and last month’s rent,” said Kane. “So, we have a grant that allows us to go in and assist them with that.”

In the past year, the program has served nearly 200 veterans.

ABC4 looked into the program following the recent developments in the Michael Fife case.

Fife, a homeless veteran, was tackled to the ground back in April in Logan. He died just days later due to head trauma he suffered after his head hit the concrete.

According to his son, Michael Fife II, his father’s 17-year-old attacker was sentenced to 30 days in detention last month.

This incident happened after the teen’s 16-year-old sister told her brother Fife sexually assaulted her on a Cache Valley Transit Bus.

ABC4’s efforts to obtain bus surveillance video were unsuccessful.

However, during the investigation, Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen said, “it just doesn’t appear to what we were told, and the video that we watched that the two stories come together.”

Fife was 62-years-old.

