Feel shaking in Salt Lake County on Tuesday? No, it wasn’t an earthquake

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Numerous people in southern Salt Lake County reported shaking late Tuesday night, with many believing another earthquake was hitting the region.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, says they received reports of shaking in Salt Lake County near Sandy and West Jordan.

“We can confirm the shaking was not caused by an earthquake,” UUSS tweeted.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, UUSS tweeted that while the shaking felt in Salt Lake County was not caused by an earthquake, they “did record a signal on our seismometers, the waves are traveling too slowly to be seismic.”

While the shaking was not seismic, officials say the shaking was related to night-flying operations at Hill Air Force Base.

In early February, Hill Air Force Base announced that night flight trainings will continue through the first week of April.

Most of the flying is scheduled to finish between 7 and 10 p.m., but there may be times where flying ends later at night.

And even though it is unlikely, you could hear more sonic booms.

The times can vary depending on weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other flight support elements.

The pilots of the fighter wings train at night to keep their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities.

Jonathan “Rev” Hassell, Director of Operations of the 388th Operations Support Squadron and a pilot, explains, “We do try to train during the wintertime, as you know the sun sets a lot earlier then. So we are able to get our training over with between 7 and 10 p.m.”

In late January, some of this flight training lead to a sonic boom being heard over Salt Lake City. Hassell says that caught many of them off guard.

“We actually fly supersonic quite a bit as part of our normal training,” Hassell tells ABC4. “To be honest, [the sonic boom] was a bit of a surprise for us as well. I’ve been flying fighters for over a decade, and I have never heard of a sonic boom being felt or heard – I think it was 50 or 60 miles away from our training area.”

