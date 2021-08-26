FedEx truck driver cited after causing Kimball Junction power outage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer was cited after authorities say he struck a power pole and fled the scene.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the power was knocked out throughout Kimball Junction.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the Chevron parking lot for a hit-and-run. A FedEx tractor-trailer was said to have backed into a power pole, causing the power outage. Power lines also fell onto another vehicle, causing minor damage.

While Kimball Junction was without power for several hours, the driver, a 33-year-old man from Phoenix, was located on I-40.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files