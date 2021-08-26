FedEx truck driver cited after causing Kimball Junction power outage

KIMBALL JUNCTION, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer was cited after authorities say he struck a power pole and fled the scene.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the power was knocked out throughout Kimball Junction.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the Chevron parking lot for a hit-and-run. A FedEx tractor-trailer was said to have backed into a power pole, causing the power outage. Power lines also fell onto another vehicle, causing minor damage.

While Kimball Junction was without power for several hours, the driver, a 33-year-old man from Phoenix, was located on I-40.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.