SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A small FedEx plane slid off a runway at Salt Lake International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson at the airport confirmed to ABC4 that the plane slid off the runway around 7:30 p.m.

The plane remained intact during the incident

The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

The runways have been temporarily closed as part of standard procedure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the cause.