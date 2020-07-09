Federal pandemic food assistance approved for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A federal pandemic food assistance program has been approved for Utah. The program will provide food assistance to school-age children. The United States Department of Agriculture approved of Utah’s application to participate in the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-BET) program. This federal food assistance program is a part of the CARES Act.

As a part of this program, Workforce Services will issue eligible families a one-time P-EBT benefit for each child in prekindergarten through 12th grade that qualifies for free or reduced price school meals. Each child will receive $308 which would have been the cost of school meals from March 16 to May 29.

“As with many states throughout the country, Utah faced initial difficulty in gathering the necessary data to determine eligibility when distributing this program,” said Dale Ownby, Eligibility Services Division director for Workforce Services. “In collaboration with the Utah State Board of Education we have found solutions, and are grateful to receive this approval in order to implement the program for our state.”

Children in families that received SNAP benefits on March 16 do not need to apply for P-EBT. These benefits will automatically be added to their monthly benefits in July.

“Utahns Against Hunger will continue working with Workforce Services and the state school board in implementing P-EBT,” Gina Cornia, Utahns Against Hunger director. “These benefits will help many Utah families who have faced job loss and may be struggling to afford food for their families. We appreciate the hard work and leadership it has taken to get this program off the ground.”