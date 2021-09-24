Federal grant awards UTA $78.3 million grant for Ogden-WSU bus route

Rendering of the new Ogden/WSU transit station, part of a $78.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Courtesy of the Utah Transportation Authority (UTA)

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award a $78.3 million grant for a new bus transit route connecting Ogden to Weber State University (WSU).

The construction grant will fund a 5.3 mile Weber State Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Ogden. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will operate bus service between the Ogden Intermodal Transit Center FrontRunner station and the McKay-Dee Hospital via WSU.

Officials say the Ogden-Weber State BRT will provide rides in a clean-air electric bus, and the new route connections will improve relationships between the newly linked areas.

“This project has the power to help connect people to jobs, education, and lifesaving medical resources, all while reducing emissions and commute times for the people of Utah,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.”

The grant covers 2.2 miles of exclusive bus lanes on WSU’s campus, 13 upgraded stations, transit signal light priority, 11 electric vehicles, and charging infrastructure. The estimated construction completion date is 2023.

A new WSU campus transit center and an expansion of UTA’s existing Mount Ogden Maintenance facility will also be covered. The total project cost is $120.5 million, with $78.3 million in funding provided through the grant program.

New Ogden/WSU bus route connections after project completion in 2023. (Courtesy of the Utah Transit Authority)

“FTA is proud to join our partners in Utah to improve transit connections and expand the Bus Rapid Transit network in Ogden,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Transit riders on the Ogden-Weber State University BRT line can look forward to more efficient service and other amenities that will improve travel times in this busy corridor.”

