SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal grand jury indicted an alleged Ogden drug dealer this week for a February 2023 fentanyl-related death, according to Utah District U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Spencer Massengale, 31, of Ogden, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute resulting in death. According to the U.S. Justice Department, possession with intent charges resulting in death comes with a 20-year mandatory minimum.

In a press release, Higgins said the victim was found unresponsive by Massengale’s roommate in their shared residence. Massengale was not home at the time the victim was discovered, but even after he returned, Higgins said neither he nor his roommate called 911 right away. Allegedly, Massengale used that time to hide his fentanyl.

“After obtaining a search warrant for Mr. Massengale’s residence, police discovered approximately 330 pills containing fentanyl,” stated Higgins.

Higgins also stated officials found evidence on Massengale’s cell phone showing the victim also “suffering from the effects of a near-fatal overdose” from the week prior to their death.

Massengale’s detention hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. today, July 21, at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City. The case is being investigated by the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force and prosecuted by assistant United States attorneys.

According to a Utah Department of Health report from 2021, those who died from fentanyl between 2016-2020 were most likely to be males ages 24-44, compared to those who died by non-fentanyl opioid overdoses. In that same time period, 84% of fentanyl deaths involved more than one drug, including meth (25%), oxycodone (20%), and Xanax (18%).

UDH also said around 60% of fentanyl samples submitted to the Utah State Crime Lab by law enforcement were in the form of counterfeit pills.

You can read that report below: