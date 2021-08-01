Federal eviction moratorium over, what’s next?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The federal eviction moratorium is over and this means Utah will go back to its usual landlord/tenant laws.

However, if you are struggling, there is substantial help you could receive.

There is still $150 million up for grabs.

This is federal money given to the state to help landlords and renters.

So if you have had any struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic you could qualify.

Answer these questions:

Did you get fired or laid off?

Were you hospitalized from covid?

Did you take care of a loved one that had covid?

Are you experiencing a lot of credit card debt because of the pandemic?

Utah wants to help.

This money is available for at least another year and it’s simple to sign up.

Christina Davis with the Utah Department of Workforce Service said it all starts with a conversation.

“If you are a renter and you have been having trouble paying rent to start that conversation with your landlord,” said Davis. “Let them know you want to pay and you want to figure out a way to make that work and if you are a landlord and you’re seeing that you are having a tenant struggling reach out to them and have that conversation.”

It will take a couple of weeks from when you apply to see if you are awarded the money, but Davis said that money is there for you.

Landlords and renters take advantage of it.

If you would like to apply, click here.