Federal disaster assistance made available for Utah for areas affected by September winds

(ABC4) – Federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Utah to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by straight-line winds in September 2020.

High winds ripped through northern Utah in early September, hitting Davis and Weber counties, specifically cities that are at the mouth of canyons such as Farmington, Centerville, Kaysville, Bountiful, and Ogden.

The gusts caused power outages and highways, schools, and courts to close.

On Capitol Hill alone, the storm knocked over eight historic evergreens and snapped dozens of trees in half. The wind even delayed a funeral in Cache County.

Viewer photos show just how damaging the gusts were.

FEMA says President Donald Trump has now approved a major disaster declaration for Utah.

“The President’s action makes federal funding available to the state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by straight line winds in Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake and Weber counties,” FEMA says.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

There is no word yet on how much funding Utah will receive.