FDA: E. Coli outbreak at popular sandwich shop, including Utah locations

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An E. Coli outbreak has the Food and Drug Administration issuing a warning for those who live in five states, including Utah, according to St. George News.

On Wednesday, the FDA issued the warning for those who have eaten clover sprouts served on sandwiches at Jimmy John’s, saying there are 14 confirmed cases of E. Coli, including 3 from Utah, directly related to the produce.

Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said they are advising anyone who has recently eaten sprouts at Jimmy John’s to monitor for symptoms of an E. coli infection.

According to the FDA, the popular sandwich chain has not been properly monitoring the food safety of it’s products, saying Jimmy John’s have been implicated in multiple outbreaks over the last seven years.

