SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Juul products are now banned across the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, issuing marketing denial orders to Juul Labs for all its products currently being sold in the U.S.

The move is a blow for Juul Labs, a company widely blamed for the rise in teen vaping.

Mike Deighan, who owns the Smoke House, a boutique in Salt Lake City, said he doesn’t support this move.

“In terms of sales, it’s already a low sales item for me and it’s not going to hurt us at all,” said Deighan.

“But I don’t want to see the industry attacked because we’re trying to help folks stop smoking. It gives people a choice other than to smoke a combustible cigarette,” he added.

The FDA issued the order after determining Juul’s application for marketing authorization of its products lacked sufficient evidence that selling the products would be appropriate for the protection of public health.

Dr. Sean Callahan, a pulmonary doctor and assistant professor at the University of Utah said he sees a high level of chronic respiratory illnesses in E-cigarette users.

“We’ll see higher rates of asthma we’ll see higher rates of infections, colds, flu-like symptoms,” he said.

And while these symptoms don’t usually kill people, he said they can have a major impact on everyday life.

“If you’re a young person and sick all the time, you’re not going to do well in school, you can’t carry a job very easily, you might have to use an inhaler all the time you may be at the doctor’s office a lot and that’s not an ideal way to live if you’re 20 years old and otherwise trying to live your life,” said Dr. Callahan.

Juul Labs released the following statement:

“We respectfully disagree with the FDA’s findings and decision and continue to believe we have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency.

In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health.’

We intend to seek a stay and are exploring all of our options under the FDA’s regulations and the law, including appealing the decision and engaging with our regulator. We remain committed to doing all in our power to continue serving the millions of American adult smokers who have successfully used our products to transition away from combustible cigarettes, which remain available on market shelves nationwide.”