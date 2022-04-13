SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do I want to do? What do I like to do? These are just a few of the questions we ask ourselves from time to time, but as a teen, the answer changes a lot.

“It’s good to go out and explore opportunities because there’s a lot of opportunities for young kids to learn,” said high school junior Saeed Vasquez.

Students like Vasquez are able to explore even more by attending the FBI’s Teen Academy.

On Wednesday, Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Grant highlighted the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Program. He talked about exploitation, internet safety and human trafficking. Grant said these are crucial conversations that can save lives.

“Protect somebody from doing something that puts them at risk or puts them in harm’s way, so I like that part,” said Grant.

With thousands of special agents and over 37,000 employees, Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice said this academy helps show kids how they can be a part of the FBI.

“That sort of vote of confidence that you can do this, just figure out where you want to go and work hard you can get there,” said Rice.

The academy has been virtual since the pandemic. While some students hope to attend the academy in person, Rice said the virtual experience has allowed them to serve more students. The current class has 63 students. 46 of those students live in either Idaho or Montana.

“I want to touch every kid, no matter where they live, no matter how far away, the virtual environment provides that to me, I’m very grateful for that,” said Rice.

Rice said this program also allows the FBI to answer any questions students may have.

“Can you have tattoos? What if you’re on medication? What if you have a disability? You know, can I be a canine handler? Those are the things you really like to know,” said Rice.

Questions that help students like Vasquez figure out what they like and how they can make the world a better place.