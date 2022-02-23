SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students who attend High School in Utah, Idaho, and Montana are now able to apply to attend the FBI Teen Academy, which will give students a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the FBI.

The teen academy will be held virtually from April 11-14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the academy, students will have an opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes.

Students will also learn how FBI SWAT arrests are executed, learn about domestic terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, and cyber programs.

Upon completion of the academy, high school students will have a better understanding of the FBI’s mission and how the organization serves their communities, citizens, and nation.

The FBI is encouraging any student with an interest in the FBI, what they do, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school is encouraged to apply. The program is not exclusive to students who are solely interested in criminal justice.

The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 4 p.m. on March 11.