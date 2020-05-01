FBI searching for two men, one for shooting at federal officer

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The FBI is searching for a man they said shot at a federal officer and a Sheriff’s deputy when they arrived at his home in San Juan County on Thursday.

An agent, along with a San Juan County Sheriff deputy arrived at Cecil Vijil Jr’s home near Aneth, on the Navajo Nation, as part of an investigation into another crime at a 7-Eleven in Mexican Hat.

While still inside in their vehicle, Vijil came out from behind his residence with a rifle. Vijil fired multiple rounds, while pointing the rifle directly at the agent, in the direction of their vehicle.

As the deputy attempted to move the vehicle away from the gunfire, Vijil reposition himself

and his firearm to a fence post so as to secure a better platform for firing his rifle, documents state.

Believing they were in personal danger and could be shot, they left he area and immediately reported the incident.

No one was injured in the incident and Vijil has been charged with Assault on a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Deputies said it is possible Vijil is traveling with a second man, Gary Lee Jr., is also being investigated in connection with the original incident in Mexican Hat.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911, their local law enforcement agency, or the FBI at (801) 579-1400.