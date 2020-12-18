SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for help identifying a two-time bank robber.
On October 26, an unknown male suspect robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S State Street in Murray.
The FBI says the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 1295 S Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.
During the Murray robbery, the man was reportedly wearing darkframed glasses, black gloves, a dark-colored suit coat, dress pants, and shoes.
During the Salt Lake City robbery, the man was seen wearing a black shirt, a black hat, gloves, jeans, a mask, and dress shoes.
The man is described as white and 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a slender build.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
Latest Stories
- Sen. Romney to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Implosion of former Trump casino delayed, chance to push button still up for auction
- FBI searching for man accused of robbing banks in Murray, Salt Lake City
- Nearly 20 Davis County Correctional inmates test positive for COVID-19
- UTAH CORONAVIRUS: Rolling 7-day average declines as 2,644 new cases added