FBI searching for man accused of robbing banks in Murray, Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for help identifying a two-time bank robber.

On October 26, an unknown male suspect robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S State Street in Murray.

The FBI says the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank at 1295 S Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

During the Murray robbery, the man was reportedly wearing darkframed glasses, black gloves, a dark-colored suit coat, dress pants, and shoes.

During the Salt Lake City robbery, the man was seen wearing a black shirt, a black hat, gloves, jeans, a mask, and dress shoes.

The man is described as white and 5’5″ to 5’7″ with a slender build.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact their local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.