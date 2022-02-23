ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department was dispatched to the Chase Bank located at 1999 W Sunset Blvd early Wednesday morning.

After arriving on the scene around 3:45 a.m., law enforcement officials found a damaged ATM with an undisclosed amount of money missing from it.

Less than an hour later, a Hurricane police officer located two vehicles in Hurricane City that were believed to be involved in the theft incident. Both of the vehicles were reported as containing two or more individuals.

When approached by law enforcement, several suspects avoided contact but were later arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted in collaboration with the FBI. Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the police immediately. The money involved in the matter is not considered found property, and anyone with possession of the funds could be charged with theft.