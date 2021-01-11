FBI bulletin: Possible armed protests planned at Utah State Capitol

(ABC4 News) — According to an FBI bulletin obtained by ABC4 News, starting this week and running through Inauguration Day, Wednesday, January 20, armed protests are planned at the Utah State Capitol and all 49 other state capitol buildings.

The news of the expected protests follows Wednesday’s protests as supporters of President Donald Trump marched at the nation’s Capitol as members of the U.S. House and Senate met to record the vote tally affirming Joe Biden as the next president.

Wednesday, locals also gathered at the Utah State Capitol to protest along with those at the nation’s Capitol.

According to the FBI bulletin, they have also received recent reports of a group calling for the “storming” of state and federal government buildings in the event President Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day.

Following Wednesday’s protests Democrats are moving on articles of impeachment and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also called on the Pentagon’s top general to block Trump from accessing nuclear codes.

The bulletin also states the same group has potential plans to “storm” government offices in each state the day President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, regardless of whether the state’s certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump.

“The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January,” the bulletin stated. “They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

Law enforcement agencies say federal law enforcement officials advise police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country.

