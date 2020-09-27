FBI: Attempts to compromise elections could slow but will not prevent voting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency say attempts by cyber actors to compromise election infrastructure could slow but will not prevent voting.

In a press release issued by the FBI, they indicated they have not identified any incidents “capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies for the 2020 Elections.”

Any attempts tracked by FBI and CISA were blocked, minimal, or easily mitigated, according to the release.

The FBI and CISA further stated they have no reporting suggesting cyber activity has prevented anyone from casting a ballot or affected the accuracy of voter information but should that happen, election officials have multiple safeguards in place. Examples of their plans include provisional ballots, paper backups, and backup poll books which allow them to limit the impact and recover with “minimal disruption to voting.”

The FBI said they believe cyber actors will continue attempts against election systems and could temporarily make them inaccessible, “which could slow, but would not prevent, voting or the reporting of results.”

The following recommendations were included in the press release:

Seek out information from trustworthy sources.

Always consider the source of voting information. Ask yourself, “Can I trust this information?”

Seek out election information from trustworthy sources, verify who produced the content, and consider their intent. Remain alert to these and other schemes which may impact normal business practices.

For information about registering to vote, polling locations, voting by mail, provisional ballot process, and final election results, rely on state and local government election officials.

Verify through multiple, reliable sources any reports about compromises of voter information or voting systems, and consider searching for other reliable sources before sharing such information via social media or other avenues.

Report potential crimes—such as cyber targeting of voting systems—to the FBI.

The FBI and CISA encourages the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office (www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices) or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov).