SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with any information about a serial bank robber in Salt Lake City.

The suspect is wanted in relation to three robberies across the Salt Lake valley. He is defined as a black man with a thin build. He is reportedly between 5’11” and 6’1”.

Police say on August 30, 2022, the suspect robbed the America First Credit Union located at 3499 South State Street in Salt Lake City. He reportedly handed a teller a note before leaving the credit union on foot.

The man also is wanted in connection to a robbery at a Chase Bank located at 1285 East and 3900 South. There the suspect reportedly added the teller a note, and pointed a gun at the teller, before leaving on foot.

In addition to the bank robberies, the suspect is wanted for the robbery of a credit union customer in Clearfield on September 9. According to police, the suspect followed a customer out of a Clearfield credit union, pistol-whipped him, and robbed the victim of money he had just withdrawn.

During the August robbery, the man wore a black beanie, a black face mask, and a black hoodie and pants. He carried a red, white, and black backpack. During the September robbery, he wore a black beanie and face mask, a black hoodie with the Nike logo all over, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

The Clearfield and South Salt Lake Police Departments and the Unified Police also are assisting as part of this joint investigation.