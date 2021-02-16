FBI asking public for help in identifying participants in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for any information they have about those who participated in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in early January.

In a tweet, the FBI of Salt Lake City said, “The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit http://ow.ly/baDC50DBDUd to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at http://tips.fbi.gov.”

5 people were killed during riots at the U.S. Capitol, including Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman. In a recently released video, Goodman can be seen escorting Utah Senator Mitt Romney to safety as the mob of rioters approached the Senate chamber.

John Sullivan, a Utah activist, was arrested for his role in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sullivan has been charged with entering a restricted building or grounds without authority; civil disorders; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint filed against Sullivan listed him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.

According to Sullivan’s website, Sullivan was in the U.S. Capitol in early January when rioters violently entered the building. A video at the top of his website shows rioters smashing glass on a set of doors that had been barricaded.

As a self-proclaimed video journalist, Sullivan has numerous videos also posted on his Twitter of the violence in the Capitol.

Sullivan tweeted in late December with “travel plans” for the “MAGA_CAVALRY.”

Sullivan is also facing additional charges after violating the terms of his release from prison.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress will establish an independent commission to investigated the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

If you have any information on the suspects in the U.S. Capitol riot, you can leave a tip for the FBI here.