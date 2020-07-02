‘Father-son bond’: Dad finds lost 9-year-old son who spent night alone in wilderness

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 9-year-old boy from Idaho has quite a tale to tell after surviving a night alone lost in the wilderness of the Uinta Mountains.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Stratton Wright got separated from a group of family members while hiking near Bear Lake in the Henry’s Fork drainage area around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening.

After a 911 call came in at 9:46 p.m., search and rescue teams started scouring the area. Crews searched for him through the night on foot, on horseback and from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter but Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said that on Thursday morning it was Stratton’s own father who found him, spotting him in a field from a distance so great the boy didn’t realize the rescuer was his dad.

“Stratton started walking towards, at that time an unbeknownst person, who happened to be his father, ” Sheriff Martinez said. “When he realized it was his father and he ran towards his father. Obviously tears shed, very emotional moment for both father and son.”

Sheriff Martinez said that Stratton found an area protected by some trees and settled in to sleep to conserve his energy overnight, adding that the young man did everything right by staying calm and then staying put in an open area where he was more likely to be found.

Sheriff Martinez said that Stratton’s father had driven down from Idaho after getting word his son was missing, arriving in the Henry’s Fork area around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“We are considered the trained professionals,” Sheriff Martinez said. “We had helicopters. We had horses. We had professional who know how to use their GPS devices and go out there and do grid searches and we have a father who shows up hours later and I guess that’s a testament to a father-son bond because he was able to find him faster than we were.”

