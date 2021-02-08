Father remembers his daughter’s life after Mountain View Corridor crash kills 2

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 20-year-old male driver involved in a crash on Mountain View Corridor has died, according to West Valley City police. Hours after the accident in late January, the woman in the passenger seat passed away. Her father remembers her young life.

Katey Darley had just turned 22 – her birthday only three days before the crash.

Her father, Robert Darley, remembers calling to wish her a happy birthday.

“The conversation – it wasn’t long because I expected to talk to her again,” he said.

On January 24th, police said the driver Katey Darley had been with ran a red light, striking a pickup truck.

“There’s a lot of people that wrote a lot of comments about problems at that intersection and the lights there. So, that may have contributed to it,” Robert Darley said about comments circulating online.

He said his daughter succumbed to her injuries at the hospital that same day.

“Just everything was un-survivable were the words of the doctor,” Robert Darley said.

The tragic accident ended her life too soon.

“I think all of us never do everything that we thought we’d like to do with that person – we didn’t get the final hug or kiss – we didn’t get to tell them we loved them for the last time,” Robert Darley said.

A former Utah resident, Robert Darley said roads like Mountain View Corridor, he often tried to avoid.

“You might be going 60 and there’s a cross street with a stoplight right in front of you,” he said. “They come up fast – even though they have signs that there’s lights ahead. It’s easy to be distracted.”

No matter the road, he hopes drivers will drive defensively and pay attention to the road.

“Be alert and be careful because you do want to go home to your loved ones,” he said. “I’m sure that Katey thought she was going to go home at the end of the day. I had just talked to her a couple days prior. And you know, everybody, when you get in the car, you don’t think that’s going to be your last ride. And unfortunately, even here in Utah, for so many, it is.”

While the past cannot be changed, Robert Darley said he holds his faith and memories of his daughter close.

“I’m going to miss everything,” he said teary-eyed. “We tried to at least do a monthly get together and I’m certainly going to miss that and just the happiness and joy she had.”

Speaking of his late daughter, Robert Darley said Katey Darley had a love for the arts.

“She’d always take her camera with her everywhere and did just some beautiful artwork.”