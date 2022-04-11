SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped his child from the University of Utah Hospital on Monday.

Officials say a call was placed Monday evening reporting that a non-custodial father, Ishjon Oquiran Hawkins, had taken his 23-month-old child from University Hospital.

The mother was in the hospital getting checked out for unknown reasons and the father was there to help.

As the mother was getting examined, the father took the child and left, police told ABC4.

Officials were in the final stages of issuing an Amber Alert, but Hawkins and the child were located right before.

Hawkins is currently in custody.

Police do not have a motive for Hawkins yet and the incident is under investigation.