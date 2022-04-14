SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Zach Zesiger was already considered a member of the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) family, though now he will serve alongside his lifelong inspirations.

Zesiger told UHP that his dream of becoming a trooper stemmed from growing up with a father who served as a trooper for UHP. As a young boy, Zesiger looked up to his father and was eager to follow in his footsteps.

“When I was little, I would wait at the door every day for him to come home and ask him how many people he pulled over and how many people he arrested,” he told UHP, adding that he wished he could be out there working with him.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

As the years went on, Zesiger began to realize that there may be more to the job than he was led to believe as a child, including saving lives and helping people amidst the worst day of their lives.

Zesiger told UHP that watching his father and other troopers over the years motivated him to carry out his goal of becoming a trooper. Today, Zesiger notes his excitement in getting to serve the great people of Utah.

“If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, the Utah Highway Patrol is an amazing agency and the highway patrol family is one of the coolest things to be able to grow up in and be a part of,” Zesiger shared.